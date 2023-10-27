High Court quashes application seeking to stop independent candidate from contesting Gutu West by-election 

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni| Masvingo Correspondent

Masvingo High Court judge Stanslus Zisengwe this Thursday dismissed with costs an application seeking to stop an independent candidate from contesting the November 11 by-election for Gutu West.

The applicant Vengai Mubango had approached the courts arguing that Martin Mudzingwa was not eligible to contest in the by-election since he is a village head.

However, through his lawyer Charles Ndlovhu, Mudzingwa in his opposing affidavit argued that the law doesn’t ban traditional leaders from running for office but reprimands them from partaking in partisan politics and supporting political parties.

He further argued that he was contesting as an independent candidate hence there is no evidence of him being a partisan traditional leader.

In delivering his judgment, Judge Zisengwe said Mubango’s application against Mudzingwa’s candidature was not in order and ordered him to meet the costs.

In an interview following the ruling, Mudzingwa said he was satisfied with the judgment.

“I am happy with what the High Court has done today. It has proved that there is rule of law in Zimbabwe,” said Mudzingwa.

Mudzingwa joined the Gutu West race following the death of another independent candidate, Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi, who died in a mysterious car accident along the Harare-Masvingo highway.

It is alleged that Mudzingwa was a close ally of Rwodzi and he has the backing of his late friend’s support base.

Rwodzi had chosen to contest as an independent candidate following a chaotic internal primary election.

The by-election has four candidates; John Paradza (Zanu PF), Robson Kurwa (NCA), Ephraim Murudu (CCC), and Mudzingwa.

Meanwhile, cases of politicization of food aid and presidential inputs have also been reported in the constituency.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, CCC candidate Murudu said opposition party supporters are being victimized and not getting any aid from the government.

“Our supporters are being denied access to Pfumvudza presidential inputs. These Zanu PF people are refusing to include names of our supporters on the list of beneficiaries yet these inputs were bought using taxpayers money and everyone must have access. They are weaponizing inputs just to try and win an election,” said Murudu.