High Court removes candidates’ nomination fees challenge from urgent roll

By Staff Reporter

THE matter in which opposition activists were seeking an urgent hearing of a challenge of exorbitant candidates’ nomination fees for 2023 general elections has been removed from the urgent roll.

The nomination court sits this Wednesday.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator, Allan Rusty Markham, 2018 losing presidential candidate Egypt Dzinemunezva, and student leader Tapiwa Chiriga lodged a complaint with ZEC last year following the gazetting of Statutory Instrument 144/2022.

The three gave ZEC a 72-hour ultimatum to withdraw the SI but no action was taken resulting in present court proceedings.

On Monday, High Court judge, Justice Munamato heard arguments from both parties before ruling that the matter was not urgent.

“High Court Judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi on Monday ruled that the application seeking an urgent determination of a challenge of exorbitant nomination fees for 2023 general elections is not urgent and that the matter should be set down for hearing on a normal and ordinary court roll,” said Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights in a statement.

ZEC last year announced shockingly high fees, which would see all Presidential candidates parting with US$20,000, legislators US$1,000 and US$100 for councillors and senators.

In 2018, Presidential candidates only paid US$1,000.

The three insist the nomination fees are exorbitant and should be withdrawn.

They also submitted that the regulations, which amended the nomination fees for the 2023 general elections, are unconstitutional, unreasonable and have the effect of blocking aspiring candidates from participating in elections.