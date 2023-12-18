High Court rescues HIV-positive teenager jailed 14 years for rape

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

MUTARE High Court has rescued a juvenile who was jailed for 14 years for raping a mentally unstable teenager from Hauna in 2021.

A magistrate sentenced the boy to six years for rape before suspending two years on condition of good behaviour and 10 years for risk of infecting his victim with HIV, leaving him to serve 14 years effective.

The teenager, now 17, was jailed when he was 15-years-old.

“Whilst I would have considered a non-custodial sentence because you are a juvenile I have chosen to take a path where I treat you as a mature young person who knew what he was doing.

“In respect of the first count you are sentenced to six years imprisonment of which two years imprisonment is suspended for five years on condition the accused does not within that period commit any offence of any sexual nature.

“In respect of being HIV positive, you are sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. That means you have a total effective of 14 years imprisonment,” said the magistrate who sentenced him.

However, the case was automatically reviewed after several anomalies were noted.

Judges Isaac Muzenda and Lucy Mungwari sitting at the Harare High Court said the above “sentence is clearly incompetent.”

The facts which ground his conviction were that on 26 September 2021, the accused, then 15 years old, grabbed the complainant who was his 16-year-old mentally disordered neighbour when she was tending the fields and raped her.

It was alleged that the girl screamed, drawing the attention of her mother who caught the boy red-handed.

Doctors confirmed there was penetration.

In his defence, the accused stated that the complainant was his girlfriend.

He did not know that she was intellectually handicapped adding that they had consensual sex.

The court was also told the complainant only screamed after sensing the imminent approach of her mother.

The court was told that the accused was born and grew up under particularly difficult circumstances.

He is an orphan who was born with HIV.

His father is not known but his mother died in 2013.

The High Court noted that the magistrate chose to ignore special circumstances in this case, including whether he had used protection or not.

They said contrary to the simplistic view which the trial court took the boy faced stigmatisation in the community he lives in because of his HIV status.

The judges also said the lower court ignored the fact that being a minor, his cognitive ability was very low.

The probation officer further stated that the stigma due to his health and his low thinking capacity may have driven him very close to the complainant who is described in the medical report as ‘mentally slow’.

Muzenda and Mungwari also said it is notorious for deviant behaviour, particularly among adolescent children.

“Under the circumstances, it is possible the accused succumbed to peer pressure.

“All of these issues were red flags which the trial court ought to have paid attention to.

“It did not.

“In aggravation, the court emphasized the accused person’s HIV status and that he knew about his condition and the consequences which could result from having sexual intercourse with another person.

“A person who is in the position of the accused cannot be expected to pick a copy of the decision. Even if it were not juxtaposed against the above circumstances it would have been grossly disproportionate,” said the judges.

They added that conviction was arrived at using the wrong principles of sentencing.

“A juvenile accused person who has a chronic and possibly terminal illness lives under difficult circumstances and is of very low cognitive ability must be the last person that a court would want to treat as a mature person. To reach such a conclusion given the accused’s background defies logic.

“I have already indicated that the sentence is incompetent. That a trial court cannot impose two prison terms for the same offence is a banal concept.

“In this case, the accused faced a single count of rape but in her reasons for sentence the trial magistrate, for reasons not so clear entangled herself and stated that the court was sentencing the accused for the first count and also in respect of being HIV positive.

“It is not permissible therefore for a court to sentence an accused first for the commission of the crime of rape and then proceed to impose a second sentence for the risk of infecting his victim with HIV.

“The approach is flawed.”

The judges also said the failure of the trial court itself to understand what it was dealing with betrays its lack of appreciation of what special circumstances are.

“A magistrate must always bear in mind that it is a court of record and is by no means the last court in criminal matters.

“Magistrates must therefore be aware that when matters go on automatic review such as in this case or their decisions are appealed against, the superior court dealing with the matter will not call the trial magistrate to appear and testify.

“The accused was ostracized in the community he lived in because of his HIV status. A juvenile accused who was born with the virus must surely be viewed differently from a promiscuous adult man who deliberately or recklessly acquired the disease.”

The judges upheld the conviction imposing a three-year jail term wholly suspended.

The sentencing was also set aside.

“To assist in his reintegration into society it is ordered that he be placed under the supervision, counselling and guidance of Mutasa Social Welfare commencing immediately and terminating when he turns 18 years old on 13 December 2023.

“The accused is entitled to his immediate release,” the court ruled.