High Court reserves ruling on CCC MPs’ challenge against recall

By Mary Taruvinga

The High Court has reserved its ruling in which recalled Citizens Coalition for Change legislators and senators are challenging their expulsion by one Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the party’s interim secretary general.

The case was heard before Justice Munamato Mutevedzi.

In their application, the MPs and senators have also cited Parliament Speaker and Senate president as respondents.

However, they withdrew their case against the two as well as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission stating that the onus was only on Tshabangu to prove his case.

They also said he had no authority to recall them because he is not a member of their party.

More to follow…