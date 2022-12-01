High Court sets aside cancellation of Buyanga’s warrant of arrest; Tycoon still detained in South Africa

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

HIGH Court judge, Justice Pisirai Kwenda, has set aside a ruling by the lower court canceling business mogul Frank Buyanga’s warrant of arrest.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had approached the High Court challenging the cancellation of the warrant of arrest against Buyanga by Harare magistrate, Judith Taruvinga, arguing this was erroneously done.

Buyanga, who is currently in detention in South Africa, was arrested early November by Interpol after a warrant of arrest was issued against him on charges of child trafficking, immigration violations, forgery and contempt of court.

His arrest stems from a child custody wrangle with erstwhile girlfriend, Chantelle Mteswa.

Kwenda delivered the judgement when Buyanga through his lawyers Admire Rubaya and Advocate Thabani Mpofu had approached the Supreme Court seeking his recusal.

Buyanga’s lawyers argue that Justice Kwenda, considering how events have unfolded, could be biased, hence should be recused from the matter.

The Supreme Court Wednesday granted an order by consent for the appeal against Justice Kwenda’s involvement in the case to be heard urgently.

Buyanga will be appealing Kwenda’s ruling setting aside the cancellation of a warrant of arrest against him.