High Riding Freeman Releases New Album

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

MULTI-award winning dancehall sensation, Freeman real name Sylvester Chizanga Thursday released his much hyped album, Freeman and Friends Mixtape.

The highly anticipated album has 11 tracks and each is a collaboration with a local artiste bringing out the album’s strategic title; ‘Freeman and Friends’.

Local music luminaries from various genres featured on the album’s tracks which were produced by DJ Tamuka, Young Nash, Rodney Beats and GT Beats.

Collaborations with Ti Gonzi, Baba Harare, Mambo Dhuterere, Sandra Ndebele, Tamy Moyo, Shinsoman, Mai Titi, Gemma Griffiths, Mbeu, Takura, and Daruler, the ‘Joina City’ chanter delivered a mouthwatering sensation in time for the Festive season mood.

Tracks on the new album in chronological order are; Zi-Zi, Kutenda, Iparty, Rima, If You Love Mi, I Remember, Warira, Mkwambo, I’m Better, Shamwari, and Pafoni.

Pafoni, which is a collaboration with hip hop star, Takura was previously released in October as part of the latter’s, Star Signs album.

The third song on the album, Kutenda featuring gospel musician, Mambo Dhuterere has been well received by music lovers who have described it as a ‘perfect December jam’.

Freeman and Friends Mixtape was pre-released and is available on all streaming platforms and his YouTube VEVO channel.