Highlanders beat CAPS as Manica Diamonds move to second position 

By Sport Reporter

HIGHLANDERS bounced back to winning ways on Sunday afternoon with a 2-0 win over rivals CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

This saw Bosso stretching its lead on top of the log, at the same time ending their two games winless streak.

Andrew Mbeba and McKinnon Mushore first half goals were enough to salvage three points for the host who managed to record their fourth clean sheet of the season.

Highlanders is now setting the pace in the league with 18 points two ahead of Mutare-based outfit, Manica Diamonds, who moved to second position after a late 1-0 win over FC Platinum at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare on Sunday.

The Gem Boys now boast of a five game winning streak, which has turned their tables from a false start that almost saw team head coach Jairos Tapera fired afte recording a winless run during the opening four games.

“Anyone wants to beat FC Platinum, it’s a good result and this is already history obvious we have to move on and focus on the next game against ZPC Kariba,” said the Manica Diamonds coach after the match.

Matchday 9 Results

Highlanders 2-0 CAPS United

Hwange 1-1 Herentals

Green Fuel 3- 0 Arenel Movers

Manica Diamonds 1-0 FC Platinum

Dynamos 2 – 2 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Bulawayo Chiefs 1- 0 Chegutu Pirates

Yadah Stars 2- 1 Chicken Inn

ZPC Kariba 0 – 0 Bikita Minerals.