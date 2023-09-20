Highlanders’ Brito set to be appointed interim Warriors coach 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

THE FIFA-appointment Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Nomination Committee is set to name Highlanders’ Portuguese head coach Baltemar Brito as the new interim Warriors head coach ahead of the national senior team’s return to international football later this year.

The local football body recently advertised the vacant post ahead of the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) and FIFA World Cup qualifiers set for October and November respectively.

After receiving a high number of applicants from local and foreign coaches, the Lincoln Mutasa-led ZIFA Normalisation Committee has settled for Brito.

The Warriors have been without a coach since Norman Mapeza took the Warriors to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2021.

In correspondence to his employers Highlanders, ZIFA requested the release of the Portuguese from the premiership giants to take up the job.

“The Nomination Committee would like to request your Executive permission to engage one of your employees in the name of Brito Baltemar Jose Oliveira for a possible appointment as the interim Senior Men National Team Coach,” ZIFA wrote to Highlanders.

“Whereas he indicated he is a permanent employee of your esteemed organisation, it is in that light of integrity we hereby pray you shall find it beneficial to release him for the envisaged national duty during their interim nomination period.”

Brito boasts of vast experience in world football having previously served as assistant coach to AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho during his successful stints at Chelsea and Inter Milan.

The 72-year-old coach has enjoyed some success locally since his appointment as Highlanders coach last year.

He has had an impressive run at Bosso, leading the Bulawayo giants to a 19-game unbeaten run at the start of this season.

He will be tasked with guiding the Warriors, who are set to return to international football following the lifting of the country’s suspension by FIFA in July.

Brito’s first task will be to guide the locally-based Warriors in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament qualifiers against yet to be named opponents.

Zimbabwe will also feature in the World Cup qualifiers in November where they will play Rwanda away from home before they host Nigeria in group encounters.

Zimbabwe are in the same group as Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho and only the top team at the end of the round robin qualifiers will automatically land a ticket to the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026.