Highlanders clinch Chibuku Super Cup

His goal made all the difference...Prince Dube

By Mbekezeli Ncube

HIGHLANDERS were crowned Chibuku Super Cup champions after beating Ngezi Platinum 1-0 in the final of the country’s premier knockout competition played at a fully packed Barbourfields stadium Saturday.

A solitary goal by on-fire Prince Dube was enough for Amahlolanyama to walk away with $225 000 in winners’ prize money and also book a place in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The match was evenly balanced for the better part of the first half as both teams had almost the same game plan.

The two teams also had some glorious chances of scoring but connived to blow them away.

Just as the match was headed for a goalless first half, Dube provided the much-needed opener although under controversial circumstances.

The Warriors striker’s long-range volley hit the upright before coming back into the field of play.

The assistant referee signalled for a goal and the referee approved it, igniting fierce protests from the entire Ngezi team which lasted for almost five minutes.

The teams went into the break with Dube’s goal separating them.

Ngezi came back a better side after the interval, putting the Bosso back four and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda on the back-foot.

However, Bosso managed to settle and Dube almost completed his brace but was denied by the Ngezi goalminder in a one-on-one situation.

Bosso hung on for dear life as they played the better part of the second half virtually with 11 men behind the ball.

“It was a great match. We fought a good fight and we won at the end of the day,” said Highlanders technical manager Hendriek Peiter De Jongh after the match.

“I would like to thank the fans who managed to come in their numbers to support the team.”