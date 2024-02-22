Highlanders Coach Kaindu receives work permit

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu is now cleared to sit on the technical bench after he received his work permit.

The Zambian gaffer watched the majority of the team’s friendly games from the terrace as he was not yet eligible to sit on the bench since his work permit was still being processed.

Highlanders communication manager Nozibelo Maphosa told New Zimbabwe.com on Tuesday that Kaindu’s work permit is now done.

“The coach got his permit on Friday and we can confirm that he will be presiding over our first match of the season,” said Maphosa.

Bosso host traditional rivals Dynamos in the opening fixture of the 2024 league season which kicks off on the 2nd of March, but before that, the team has one more friendly match at Ngoni stadium in Norton against ambitious Northern Region division one league side MWOS FC.

Kaindu was appointed Highlanders coach in December 2023, marking his return to the club after 9 years.

During his first stint which ran from 2012 to 2014, he helped the side to win the Mbada Diamonds Cup, finishing as league runners-up twice in 2012 and 2013.