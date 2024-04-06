Highlanders coach Kaindu warns his squad to guard against complacency

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

HIGHLANDERS is eyeing to maintain its unbeaten run in the ongoing league campaign, with team head coach, Kelvin Kaindu, warning his charges to avoid complacency when they host league debutantes Chegutu Pirates on Sunday at Barbourfields.

Bosso is in second position on the log standings with 10 points, the same as log leaders, FC Platinum.

Chegutu Pirates travel to Barbourfields bubbling with confidence following a 1-0 victory over Green Fuel at home this past Sunday.

“My worry is complacency on our side, but if we deal with that it will be better.

“It becomes a bit tricky when you are playing teams that have been recently promoted and I think since they came into the league they have been doing well.”

Highlanders is the second best scoring team in the league with six goals that is one behind Bulawayo Chiefs.

Commenting on his side’s scoring form Kaindu said he is happy with the current streak although he is demanding more.

“I think its key to give credit where it is due, in the past game we had our strikers scoring which is good, but if you check defenders and midfielders have been assisting too.

“We don’t have to rely on strikers only to score, everyone should. If you have a game and two of your strikers score then it’s good,” added Kaindu.

Last season Highlanders scored 24 goals to record it’s lowest since 1993.