Highlanders coach wary of Uhuru Cup Venue 

By Sport Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Kelvin Kaindu is feeling cautious about the venue as his side prepares for the Independence Cup match against rivals Dynamos at Murambinda B High School in Manicaland.

Kaindu told the media that he can only be sure of how he is going to approach the upcoming battle after assessing the pitch since it’s not a stadium.

“We are not sure of the environment or in terms of the pitch that we are going to play, so I think that will also determine the type of football we are going to play.

“The pitch does affect everything interms of the equipment, I mean the soccer boots that the players use, so there are a number of factors when playing at such venues.

“Looking at the photos that we saw they are working on the field but we are hoping to see it physically and strategisize,” he said.

Highlanders are the defending champions of the Uhuru Cup after beating Dynamos 5-3 on penalties in Mt Darwin last year.

Bosso comes into Thursday’s encounter with confidence over their rivals whom they 2-0 on the opening day of the ongoing league marathon, marking Kaindu’s first win against Dynamos in his coaching career in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, both Highlanders and Dynamos have arrived in Murambinda ahead of the the big game.

The two sides travelled to the venue on Tuesday.