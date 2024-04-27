Highlanders dominate PSL monthly awards as Kaindu, Chikuhwa are honoured 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ impressive start in the top-flight league has seen them dominating April’s monthly awards, with team gaffer Kelvin Kaindu winning the Coach of The Month accolade while striker Lynoth Chikuhwa was voted best player.

Bosso is currently on top of the log standing with 15 points, thanks to a superior goal difference which is separating them from second-place occupiers Chicken Inn, who are in second position.

The Bulawayo outfit has only lost one match in the league and they have stayed on top of the log since the first week of April.

On the other end, the team has been scoring for fun this season with 15 goals, the highest in the league, thanks to Player of the Month Chikuhwa, who scored five of the total tally.

Chikuhwa is leading the Golden Boot race with FC Platinum’s Juan Mutudza and Bulawayo Chiefs’ Never Rauzhi following with four goals.

Meanwhile, Kaindu might be happy to be voted the league’s best gaffer, his last two games played this week were not convincing as they picked a point out of a possible six.

Bosso lost to Chicken Inn 2-1 at home on Sunday before playing a 2-2 draw on Wednesday against Herentals at Rufaro Stadium.

Commenting on his team’s past performance this week, the Zambian-born mentor said there is a need to work on his team’s defence ahead of Sunday’s big clash against CAPS United.

“We need to work on our defence, we are conceding too many goals, and even today we made several mistakes, which cost us, so it’s something we need to work on ahead of the coming games,” said Kaindu during a post-match interview on Wednesday.

Matchday 9 Fixtures

Saturday

Yadah vs Chicken Inn (Heart Stadium)

Simba Bhora vs Tel One ( Wadzanayi Stadium)

ZPC Kariba vs Bikita Minerals (Nyamhunga Stadium)

Sunday

Highlanders vs CAPS United ( Barbourfields )

Dynamos vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro)

Manica Diamonds vs FC Platinum (Sakubva )

Hwange vs Herentals (Colliery )

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Chegutu Pirates (Luveve )

Green Fuel vs Arenel Movers (Green Fuel Arena).