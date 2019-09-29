Highlanders dump Dynamos out of Chibuku Cup

By Sport Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos are likely going to end the season without a trophy after they were bundled out of the Chibuku Super Cup by old rivals Highlanders in a big first round clash at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

Warriors striker Prince Dube scored the solitary goal that sank Dembare and gave new coach Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh a victory in his first match in charge.

It was the red-hot forward’s fourth goal in three matches inside a week.

Despite the goal, the match was rather a big yawn with both teams especially the hosts putting up lethargic displays, which is understandable for Bosso who were playing their second match in four days.

The goal which came in the 28th minute was rather a gift more than anything following some shoddy defending by Munyaradzi Mawadza who allowed Dube to dispossess him and slot the ball beyond the reach of an onrushing Dynamos goalkeeper, Simba Chinyani.

Pieter de Jongh was thrilled by a wining start to life in the Highlanders dugout

“I am happy with the victory because it was officially the first game a week after coming here. But the first game for me was in Bulawayo against Bulawayo Chiefs and I started with a victory so the mood and the spirit in the team was very good,” de Jongh said after the match.

Dynamos and Highlanders have struggled in the country’s biggest knockout competition since its re-inception on the local football scene five years.

The competition also presented an opportunity for a trophy for Dynamos who had a bad start to the season in the league and have a remote chance of winning the closely fought race.

“We came into the game wanting to win in spirit but physically we were not prepared to win today. I think we were just poor. We were playing at home, against a team playing their second game inside five days and we were fresh.

“I thought we would push ourselves and I am disappointed by the way we went about our business,” Dynamos coach Tonderayi Ndiraya said.

The match had very few chances to write home about.

Godknows Murwira had the first shot on target testing Ariel Sibanda from range early on before Highlanders took the lead through Dube.

Tawanda Macheke had a good chance soon after the Bosso goal but precision deserted him after a half volley from the edge of the box.

Tinashe Makanda almost doubled the scores for Highlanders on the stroke of halftime but could on find the side net after some good work from Divine Mhindirira on the right side.

Makanda’s snapshot from the edge of the box skimmed off the top of the cross bar early in the second half.

Mhindirira also had a good chance late in the match but he shot his effort wide of goal.

In other matches, Manica Diamonds stunned Chicken Inn 6 -5 on penalties while Black Rhinos beat Telone 2-0 in Harare.