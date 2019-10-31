Highlanders ease past Yadah

By Mbekezeli Ncube

Highlanders (3)………..3

Yadah Stars (0)………….1

HIGHLANDERS overpowered relegation threatened Yadah Stars, beating them 3-1 in a Castle Larger Premier Soccer League Match Day 28 game played at Barbourfields stadium on Thursday.

The Bulawayo giants extended their unbeaten streak to eight matches in all major competitions since Dutchman Hendriek Peiter De Jongh took over from Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu last month.

Highlanders went into the match without in-form striker Prince Dube who picked a red card in last week’s away match at ZPC Kariba last.

Dube was replaced by Godfrey Makaruse

Bosso started the game on fire, exhibiting some wonderful passes and were a goal up as early as the 13th minute courtesy of left-back Mbongeni Ndlovu who connected a though pass from Denzel Khumalo.

Eight minutes later, it was two nil to the home side when Godfrey Makaruse’s volley outside the 18 area found the back of the net, giving Yadah goalkeeper Isaiah Ali no chance.

Highlanders were 3-0 up before the half-hour with Tinashe Makanda beating his marker before coming face to face with Yadah goal-minder Ali.

The hosts’ goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda was ‘off duty’ as Yadah never troubled the skipper at all, the team recorded not a single shot on target.

The teams went to the break with the scoreline at 3-0.

Yadah were careful in the second half matching the Bulawayo giants and played the better football. They also managed to create a few chances of their own

Highlanders, despite creating a glut of chances, also failed to add to their tally. Yadah were to pull one back 34 minutes into the second half when veteran striker and former Bosso hitman, Ralph Mathema headed home from a cross to give the churchmen a consolation.

De Jongh praised his charges, saying he was happy with the win.

“We played very good football in the first half, scoring three goals, but in the second half we created a lot of chances, I did not count how many but we failed to score. I am happy that at the end of the day we managed to collect maximum points ahead of our big game on Sunday,” said De Jongh.

Victory for the Bulawayo giants took the team to position six on the log from their nine wins, 12 draws and seven losses while Yadah anchor the log after registering five wins, 10 stalemates and 13 defeats.

Bosso’s next fixture will be a much tricky one as they lock horns with arch-rivals Dynamos in a match to be played a Rufaro stadium on Sunday. The match is usually dubbed as “The battle of Zimbabwe”.