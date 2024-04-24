Highlanders eye revival against struggling Herentals

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

HIGHLANDERS is hoping to bounce back to winning ways on Wednesday afternoon when they face Herentals at Rufaro stadium.

The Bulawayo giants come into this mid-week fixture leaking wounds from Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at home against Chicken Inn, which was the first loss this season.

Bosso is currently on top of the log standing with 14 points and they boast of having the current league top goal scorer in the league Lynoth Chikukwa who has five goals on his name.

However, it’s a setback for them ahead of Wednesday’s encounter as Chikukwa is serving a suspension after accumulating three yellow cards.

On the other end, Herentals will be seeking to register their first win of the season against Bosso.

The Students have been struggling with form under new coach Paul Benza who is a young brother to club owner Innocent Benza, currently, they are one place from bottom on the log with five points.

Mid-week fixtures

Wednesday

Bikita Minerals vs Simba Bhora ( Sakubva Stadium)

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Yadah (Baobab stadium)

Chicken Inn vs Hwange (Luveve Stadium)

Tel One vs Bulawayo Chiefs ( Bata Stadium)

FC Platinum vs ZPC Kariba ( Mandava Stadium)

Thursday

CAPS United vs Green Fuel ( Rufaro Stadium)

Chegutu Pirates vs Dynamos ( Baobab stadium )

Arenel Movers vs Manica Diamonds (Luveve Stadium)