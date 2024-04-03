Highlanders FC appoints new CEO

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

HIGHLANDERS football club on Tuesday appointed Sihlangu Dlodlo as the new club Chief Executive Officer.

Dlodlo replaces Ronald Moyo who resigned in March.

The club revealed that it received 24 applications for the vacant post.

“All in all, there were twenty four applicants with five elected for the final interview, where upon the club settled for Mr Dlodlo.

“The club would like to thank all the people who applied for the post and those who participated for the interview,” read part of Highlanders’ press statement.

Dlodlo’s appointment comes at a time when the club is fresh from the board election which saw the appointment Executive Chairman Retired Colonel Kenneth Mhlophe.