Highlanders Partner Cosmetic Maker

By Mbekezeli Ncube

BULAWAYO giants Highlanders have, with immediate effect, partnered with cosmetic makers Bonique in a renewable partnership that will last for at least a year.

Bonique is a cosmetic manufacturing company and their products include perfume, foam bath, roll on and face moisturizer.

Addressing journalists at Highlanders offices in Bulawayo, the director of Bonique Blessings Marangwanda said he saw it fit for his company to partner with Bosso as the team has a huge fan base countrywide.

“We decided to partner Highlanders as we realised that we need to make sure that every product that is bought by our customers will benefit football and I think that if all the money I used these cosmetics was channeled towards football, I would have contributed a huge sum of money,” he said.

“We thought of partnering Highlanders because the team understands these kinds of partnerships and in the country, their supporters are the best in supporting every brand that is partnered with their team,” said Marangwanda.

The products are on the market countrywide with effect from Tuesday with perfumes going US$4 while foam baths are price tagged UD$1,50. Roll on costs US$2,50.

Highlanders is going to benefit a chunk of 20 percent in the official figure of the amount to be accumulated from the product.