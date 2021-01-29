Highlanders Postpone AGM, Elections Due To Covid-19

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube

BULAWAYO giants, Highlanders Football Club, have announced the postponement of the team’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections which were scheduled for next Sunday and 7 February respectively.

Bosso board chair, Luke Mnkandla announced in a statement the two events were postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 restrictions, which bar unnecessary movements and large gatherings.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic rules and regulations, the negative responses received from the police and relevant sporting authorities and broad consultation on the matter, the circumstances in which the club finds itself in necessitates we postpone both the AGM and elections until such a time the relevant authorities sanction the activities,” he said.

“Out of necessity and practical considerations, the current executive committee will continue until elections are held.”

According to Bosso’s constitution, elections should be held after every three years where members of the club cast votes to elect a chairperson, secretary general and committee members.

In the elections, Johnfart Sibanda was expected to challenge incumbent chairperson Kenneth Mhlophe for the top job while ambitious Morgen “Gazza” Dube was to fight it out with Israel Moyo for the post of secretary general. Moyo is the current secretary general.