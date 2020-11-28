Highlanders unveil new kit sponsorship deal

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube

BULAWAYO based Zimbabwe football giants Highlanders on Friday unveiled their new kit sponsors, On the Ball (OTB) Look Sportswear, in a contract that will last for at least three seasons starting from 2020.

The sponsorship between the two is worth US$100 000 per season.

The company will supply Bosso with match kits, training kits, bench regalia, travelling tracksuits as well as replicas for the fans.

Over a week ago, OTB Look Sportswear also penned a similar contract with Bosso’s long-time rivals, Dynamos in Harare.

While the 2020 jersey branding was occupied by NetOne – main sponsors to whom Highlanders chairperson Kenneth Mhlophe said the club was really grateful for the support and sponsorship over the past few years – the playing kit chest branding space will be available to new partners come 2021 season.

Addressing delegates who attended the ceremony at a local hotel in Bulawayo, Mhlophe said the deal with their new sponsors had been on the making for a while.

“The process of identifying, consideration and agreeing on the technical partnership with OTB began shortly after the commencement of the current year when we all looked forward to a new football season.

“It is a process that excited us then as it does now even though we hoped our kit would be launched for use half-way through the season.

“Unfortunately, Covid happened and progress from then on became slow, retarded and sometimes frustrating as the whole world responded to the pandemic by shutting down almost all forms of commercial life,” Mhlophe said.

Mhlophe however said replica sales points will be revealed in due course.

“We will be announcing the details of our replica sales points in the next few weeks as soon as clearing the procedures and delivery of the first replicas is complete.

“The kits we have seen today give the confidence that the relationship that has been ignited will certainly set us apart in many ways than one,” said Mhlophe.

OTB Looks Chief Executive Officer, Peter Chiveso said, “We are very proud to announce our engagement with Highlanders, the oldest and one of the biggest teams in the land.

“We hope to announce more partnerships in the coming months as we continue to drive our Look good, Feel Good campaign. The strength of our brand lies in our ability to create a new and unique look for our clients.

“Customisation is now the name of the game. We take our time in understanding each and every one of our clients, we understand the individuality of football and the need to be set apart,” he said.