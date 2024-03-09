Highlanders unveils Scott Sakupwanya’s Better Brands as new sponsor

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Highlanders football club on Friday evening unveiled Better Brands as it’s sponsor for the 2024 season at a glamorous event held in Bulawayo.

This comes before the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League kicks off on March 9.

Although the exact figure of the sponsorship deal has not been disclosed, the two sides have committed themselves to a partnership which will run until December 2024.

Owned by business man and Mabvuku- Tafara Member of Parliament Scott Sakupwanya, Better Brands is also official sponsor of Prophet Walter Magaya’s Yadah Stars football club which made headlines in the past two weeks after signing former Warriors star Khama Billiat.

Better Brands sponsorship deal with Highlanders will cover all also cover Bosso 90, women team Highlanders Royals and Highlanders academy.

Highlanders had no sponsor for the 2024 season following the expiring of their contract with Sakunda in December 2023 which has not been renewed.