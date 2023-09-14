Highlanders vice-captain Muduhwa to appear before PSL Disciplinary Committee over Barbourfields’ violence

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League has summoned Highlanders’ deputy captain Peter Muduhwa for instigating violence that rocked Barbourfields Stadium Sunday leading to an abandonment of its match against Dynamos.

Muduhwa together with his club and Dynamos are set to appear before the PSL disciplinary committee over the violence.

Highlanders’ deputy captain is accused of instigating Sunday’s mayhem while Bosso faces charges of pitch invasion and throwing missiles.

“The Premier Soccer League has summoned Highlanders FC, Highlanders FC player Peter Muduhwa and Dynamos FC to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following the abandonment of the Castle Lager PSL match between Dynamos FC and Highlanders FC played at Barbourfields stadium on Sunday 10 September 2023.

“Highlanders FC have been charged for causing the abandonment of the match, missile throwing, pitch invasion, acts of violence and malicious damage to property.

“Highlanders FC player, Peter Muduhwa is being accused of inciting violence and improper behaviour which brings the League into disrepute.

“Dynamos FC have also been charged for pitch invasion, missile throwing and acts of violence. The disciplinary proceedings shall take place on Tuesday 26 September 2023 at the PSL offices,” said PSL in a statement.

The battle of Zimbabwe ended prematurely after Highlanders’ supporters stormed the pitch protesting a decision by referee Allan Bhasvi not to award them a freekick.

Violence escalated with police failing to control the supporters leading to the match being abandoned.

Meanwhile, after being silent over the matter, Zimbabwe Football Association Normalisation Committee has commented, four days after the violence erupted.

“The association is grateful to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for apprehending suspected perpetrators of the hooliganism at Barbourfields stadium. It is our sincere hope that criminals found guilty of disorderly conduct will face the full wrath of the law. Further we will push for further enforcement of lengthy stadium bans for anyone found causing trouble at stadiums.

“Football is a team sport, and supporters should also play their part to keep the game civilised. As a commercial sport, football needs order so that sponsors can feel proud to associate their brands with it. That becomes extremely difficult if barbaric acts of pitch invasion and violence are a part of our game.

“As the association, we will continue engaging all concerned stakeholders so that we can come up with fool proof solutions to the eternal challenge of hooliganism. The association is also concerned by the offensive songs and chants peculiar to our football.

“Going forward, the association is lobbying for an Exclusive Focus Group (EFG) to crackdown on offensive songs and tribal or racial chants which include offensive gestures and displaying of offensive messaging which cause feelings of discomfort and discrimination to rival supporters,” said ZIFA in a statement.