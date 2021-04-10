Hit and Run Driver Arrested After Accident Video Goes Viral

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A HARARE man has been arrested after a video, in which is he captured being involved in traffic accident where his vehicle ran over a minor child before fleeing the scene, went viral.

Police national spokesperson Assistant Commission Paul Nyathi has confirmed the arrest of Herbert Chakanyuka (57) while the victim has been identified as Mitchelle Kamupfumo (7).

The accident occurred at the intersection of Liberation Legacy Way (formerly Borrowdale Road) and Harare Drive.

“Reference is made to a video which went viral on social media in which a motor vehicle hit a pedestrian at the traffic lights controlled intersection of Liberation Legacy Way (Borrowdale Road) and Harare Drive, Harare,” Nyathi said.

“The suspect is being charged for, “Negligent driving and failure to stop after an accident, failure to report an accident and failure to render assistance after and an accident” and the case is now pending before the courts.

“Police applaud members of the public for continuously supplying positive information on criminal matters in the country.”