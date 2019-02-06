HIV+ Harare maid caged 30 years for bedding employer’s son (12)

By Mary Taruvinga

A-40-YEAR old HIV positive Harare maid has been jailed for 30 years after being convicted for sleeping with her employer’s 12-year-old son amid fears she may have infected him with the disease.

Memory Makore, a mother of five originally from Zvomuya Village under Chief Mangwende in Murehwa, pleaded guilty to the offence when she appeared before Harare magistrate Jessy Kufa.

She was dragged to court to answer to two counts of aggravated indecent assault and one count of deliberately transmitting HIV and one of deliberate infection.

“I plead guilty,” she said, adding, “I admit that what I did was wrong. I don’t know what got into me. I had sex with the boy twice, but I don’t think I infected him.”

However, Makore is living with HIV but the medial affidavit produced in court showed the minor was not positive.

The boy’s mother wailed uncontrollably after the sentence was handed down saying no justice will restore his son’s dignity adding that she was very heartbroken.

But the convict did not show any remorse.

She sat still and seemingly contented in the dock.

Makore will however spend 25 years effective behind bars after the magistrate scrapped five years of her sentence on condition she did not commit a similar offence in five years.

Prosecuting, Chiedza Matambo proved that sometime in April last year, Makore and the minor were sleeping in the same bedroom, but on separate beds.

Court heard that Makore went to the minor’s bed, undressed and had sex with him without protection.

It is state’s case that the following month, the minor went to stay with his grandmother in Murehwa and started developing genital warts.

The minor was taken to Murehwa Hospital where he was treated and given some medication.

She said during the night of January 31 this year, the minor was with his siblings, aged four and eight, and another maid Fadzai Kumula, who was responsible for them.

Court heard when Kumula retired to bed, she left the minor in Makore’s company.

The maid, who was already naked, undressed the minor and had unprotected sexual intercourse with him.

The following morning, Kumula asked the minor what had transpired, and he revealed everything to her.

Kumula then confronted Makore, who admitted to having sex with the boy.

Kumula told one of the tenants identified as Grace Rusere Mafote who informed the minor’s mother.

The boy narrated how he was sexually abused by Makore to his mother, leading to her arrest