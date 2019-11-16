Hodzi seeks forfeiture of former Zimra couple’s unexplained wealth

By Mary Taruvinga

PROSECUTOR General Kumbirai Hodzi has once again approached the High Court seeking forfeiture of property belonging to a local couple formerly employed by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).

Hodzi believes the couple, Tapfumaneyi Zunguza and Cathrine Laji who had a combined income of US$60 053 during the years they served Zimra acquired property worth US$762 000 within a year.

The property include three houses and a Mazda BT50 among other things.

Hodzi claims the couple failed to explain their wealth raising suspicion of money laundering and corruption.

He is seeking forfeiture of stands 237 Helensvale Township Borrowdale Harare, 3807 and 3808 Mainway Meadows Waterfalls Harare and a Mazda BT50 Twin cab registration number ACT 3233 forfeited to State.

“Sometime in 2009, the two bought stands in Mainway Meadows Waterfalls Harare measuring 475 square metres each from WayMark Investments,” read the application.

“During the same year, they bought another stand number 237 Helensvale Township Borrowdale Harare measuring 2200 square metres.

“Construction of houses on the three stands mentioned above commenced in 2011 and was completed in 2013.”

Hodzi said the couple bought a Mazda BT50 Twin cab registration numbers ACT3233 for US$40 000.

The vehicle is in Zunguza’s name.

The couple was supposed to declare any assets they acquire from time to time as required by terms of their employment.

The PG obtained an unexplained wealth order and called upon the couple to explain the source of their property.

“The property in question is valued at US$762 000 a figure arrived at by professional evaluations by the Ministry of Local Government,” he said.

“Stand 237 Helensvale Township Borrowdale Harare was valued at US$581 500 while Stands 3807 and 3808 Mainway Meadows Waterfalls Harare were valued at US$76 300 and US$64 200 as at May 30, 2018.”

In their response to the issue the couple alleged that the three stands were bought and developed by UK based Ali Manjengwa and his wife under Zunguza’s supervision .

In respect of Mazda BT50 the couple allege that it was purchased by Zunguza’s sister in law Kristine Zunguza based in South Africa.

Hodzi claim that the explanation given regarding the acquisition of the property in question is dubious and extremely contrived.