Hollywood star Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi tenderly hold hands as they go on a safari in Zimbabwe

By dailymail.co.uk

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi continued to explore the African continent on Friday as they went on a safari in Zimbabwe, after recently traveling to Rwanda.

The comedian, 64, shared four snaps from the exciting journey with her wife, 49, including a sweet moment of the two holding hands in the wilderness.

The television host blended in with nature for the occasion, sporting a forest green long-sleeve jacket and mustard cargo pants, along with black trail boots.

DeGeneres – who married Portia in 2008 – paired the outdoor look with a blue bandana tied around her neck, and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of shades.

Meanwhile her other half matched in green cargo pants and shirt, along with a striped blue poncho worn on top.

The actress sported a straw fedora hat and, like her wife, wore sunglasses and a sturdy pair of boots for the outing.

n another picture, Ellen was also seen out on a boat, taking in the local scenery while out on the water, with the view of the mountains behind her.

While in the next idyllic snap, the lovely pair were seen sitting on the ground next to each other, with a beautiful green forest of trees behind them.

The Zimbabwe trip comes after the couple were in Rwanda on Tuesday for the dedication of the Ellen DeGeneres Campus, a $15 million project for The Ellen Fund in conjunction with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund and the MASS Design Group.