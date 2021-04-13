Holy Ten Bags 4 More Hip Hop Awards

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

MULTI-AWARD winning rising hip hop star, Holy Ten real name Mukudzei Chitsama achieved a momentous win at the Changamire Hip Hop Festival Awards.

The hip hop sensation bagged four awards out of the twelve categories he had been nominated in.

He walked off with the People’s Choice, Best Male, Best Chorus (Mwana ndakubirai) and Best Verse (Ndaremerwa) awards.

The Sixth Annual Changamire Festival awards ceremony themed ‘Legacy, Heritage, Success’ was held Monday.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a virtual audience tuned in on the nashtvzimbabwe and changamirehiphopfestival social media pages.

A limited number of guests physically attended the event at Nash TV studios.

Rapper, Asaph and songbird, Anita Jaxson hosted the event.

In December last year, the self-proclaimed, ‘Leader of the Youth’ bagged four awards at the Pogues Zim Hip Hop 10th edition awards ceremony.

Acclaimed for his conscious and relatable lyrics in the songs, ‘Ndaremerwa’, ‘Amai’, ‘MaChills’, ‘Kumba Kune Vanhu’, Holy Ten has fast become an advocate for the girl child at the same time speaking against the social ills; drug abuse and sexual exploitation.

In his latest offering, MaChills he calls out men for practicing sexual exploitation, luring young helpless ladies into abusive relationships using their financial muscle.

The 22-year-old lyricist is set to release his debut album, Risky Life this month.