Holy Ten Drops 12 Track Album

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

FAST rising Zimbabwean hip hop sensation Holy Ten on Friday dropped his much-anticipated studio album, Risky Life.

The hyped-up album from the self-proclaimed ‘Leader of the Youth’ has a total of 12 tracks.

It is the artiste’s second album after Suicide Notes released in 2019 and a series of hit singles.

‘Risky Life’ was launched at a sublime event held in Harare limited to a few guests.

Thousands of fans tuned into the virtual launch on NashTV’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The masterpiece which is already trending online has the tracks; Musazvituma, Sahwira, Time (ft Dhadza D), Miss Please, Taura Zvinokunetsa, Hanging Nevaskana, Pandichamuka, Ma Chills, Youngest Achiever, Combi Inonanga Mfombi, Wakatuka Amai and Appetite (ft Anita Jackson).

Appetite and Ma Chills were pre-released earlier this year as fans warmed up to the eventual album release.

Risky Life has two collaborations with popular Zimdancehall artistes, Dhadza D on the song, Time and Anita Jaxson on Appetite.

The 22-year-old attracted former Energy minister, Fortune Chasi who sang nothing but praise for his music to the launch.

The album cover art unveiled earlier this week on the lyricist’s social media pages features his face’s close up image.

Risky Life is available on music streaming platforms.