Holy Ten Takes Jab At Enzo Ishall

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

FAST rising hip-hop sensation, Holy Ten has taken a jab at Zimdancehall musician, Enzo Ishall in his latest track, ‘Violence’.

In what appears to be a diss song, Holy Ten, born Mukudzei Chitsama, castigates fellow artists for singing about woman.

“Mapinda kapressure, makuimba vakadzi, hamuna nyadzi,” the ‘Amai’ hitmaker sings.

The lyrics have led to speculations that Holy Ten was criticising, Enzo Ishall who recently dropped a song titled ‘Hillary Makaya’ praising the Zimbabwean teen model.

‘Hillary Makaya’ which has a drill beat saw Enzo Ishall making a shift to the hip hop genre.

This is not the first time, Holy Ten will have dissed a fellow artist.

In 2018 he released ‘Back-to-Back’ dissing hip hop queen, Kikky Badass, a stunt he later apologised for.