Holy Ten’s unholy alliances will lose him support – says CCC’s Chamisa after rapper endorses Mnangagwa  

By Staff Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL Hip Hop artist Holy Ten will lose young people’s support if he continues supporting the ruling party Zanu PF, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has said.

This comes after the hip hop chanter endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Speaking to an online publication interview, Chamisa said Holy Ten’s affiliation with Zanu PF will not benefit him.

“You think Holy Ten would appeal to youths more than we have? If you believe that, you must be living on another planet, come to the earth and appreciate the circumstances.

“Holy Ten must be holy, otherwise his unholy alliances are not going to benefit him, he will lose support because young people do not align with what he is supporting.

“Young people do not want this kind of misery and darkness. Holy Ten please be Holy and support holiness,” the CCC leader said.

Meanwhile, Holy Ten is receiving a backlash after his video applauding projects undertaken by Zanu PF in the past five years went viral on social media.