Home Affairs Minister professes ignorance of rampant abductions

By Anna Chibamu

GOVERNMENT is unaware of any cases of abductions despite the numerous claims from prodemocracy groups as well as the opposition, Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema said Thursday.

Numerous opposition activists have reportedly been abducted, tortured and left for dead the latest being comedian Samantha Kureya popularly known as Gonyeti who late Wednesday was seized by armed men and later dumped in Harare’s north western suburbs.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Mathema denied any knowledge or receiving reports of these abductions.

“I do not know what you are talking about! I do not know what you are talking about! You want me to react to something that I am hearing from you.

“What if you are lying?” fumed Mathema, who swore before hanging up angrily.

Western embassies in Harare have raised alarm bells around the deteriorating security situation in the country in what looks like State sponsored violence on citizens.

The MDC youth assembly in a statement on Thursday denounced victimisation of the opposition party’s members and the ongoing arrests of its leaders.

“A panic stricken regime exhibiting characteristics of an organised crime syndicate operating on the streets of Sicily,” the youth assembly said, adding that “it was abundantly clear and blatantly obvious that the only thing the so-called new dispensation is good at dispensing is terror and violence.”

Mnangagwa’s lieutenants have denied government involvement in the torture and abductions of activists across the country. The clampdown seemed to have systematically followed the banning of planned protests in five cities across the country.

The MDC wanted to stage mass demonstrations in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Masvingo and Mutare since last week but these were all prohibited by police citing possible violence.

While Mnangagwa claims there is light at the end of the tunnel the situation in the country continues to look bleak with prices of basic commodities beyond the reach of many citizens. The Zanu PF leader has pleaded for patience but there seems to be bubbling anger across the country.