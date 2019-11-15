Hong Kong protests: Man dies after being hit ‘by hard object’ during protests

BBC

A man has died in Hong Kong after being hit on the head during clashes between government supporters and protesters.

The government said the 70-year-old cleaner was on a lunch break on Wednesday when he was struck by “hard objects hurled by masked rioters”.

Meanwhile, China’s president Xi Jinping said Hong Kong’s use of “one country, two systems” was being “challenged”.

And in London, Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng was hurt after being jostled by protesters, the Chinese embassy said.

China strongly condemned the incident and called for a thorough investigation.