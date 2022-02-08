Hooker Kills Juvenile Client (14) For Failing To Pay

Spread This News

Staff Reporter

A SEX worker in Marondera allegedly killed a 14-year-old client after he failed to pay for the sex.

It is alleged that the two hooked up in a night club and went to the sex worker’s home where she later killed the teenager.

The woman, who is yet to be named, has since been arrested.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident Tuesday saying investigations are underway.

“Police in Marondera are investigating a murder case in which a male juvenile (14) was found dead on 05 February 2022 at Mudzimurema, Nyameni after he had dated a lady of the night on the previous day,” the ZRP said in a statement.

“The body was covered with blankets while the hands and legs were tied with a white bandage and a white shirt. The head was deformed implying that the victim might have been hit by an unknown blunt object. #Notomurder,” ZRP said.