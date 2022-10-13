Hookers pounce on client after he changes his mind, beat him up and steal US$600 and phone

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

A Harare man was allegedly robbed by four commercial sex workers, with the help of a male accomplice, after engaging one of them for a romp.

Complainant, Stanford Madyara, dragged his assalaints to court after he was ripped off his Samsung M21 cellphone and US$600 cash.

The five, Aisha Marira (19), Manford Ngoma(29), Belinda Zeze (25), Rutendo Chivhura (31) and Natasha Moyo (23) appeared before Harare Magistrate, Dennis Mangosi and they were remanded in custody to Thursday for bail hearing.

The court heard that, on October 10 this year, at Gail Court, Madyara engaged Marira and agreed to be intimate for a US$10 fee.

However, Madyara is said to have changed his mind and approached another woman only identified as Nikita, who was already in the house and she consented.

Whilst at it, the court heard that out of spite, an accomplice Natalia accused Madyara of messing up her sheets and demanded that he pay for the mess.

Madyara refused to pay leading to an altercation, with Natalia and other three, who are still at large, threatening him .

Further allegations are that the five accused persons assaulted Madyara when he declined to pay for soiled sheets.

The five, working in cahoots, assaulted Madyara with open hands, grabbed him by the neck whilst others searched his pockets, and forcibly took away a cell phone and US$600.

Complainant promptly filed a report leading to the arrest of the five.

Zeze was found still in possession of Madyara’s cellphone, while Madyara positively identified the other four accused persons.