Horrific Bulawayo Murder As Man Is Dumped Heart Missing, Intestines Protruding

By Bulawayo Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a shocking murder incident in which the body of an unidentified man with a missing heart, ripped chest and protruding intestines was dumped by unknown people Saturday evening.

The man was dumped by people driving in a South African registered vehicle in Luveve suburb.

According to shell-shocked witnesses, the incident happened around 11 pm along the Luveve Road at the Mzilikazi Clinic turn off, opposite Happy Valley bar.

“The man’s chest had been cut open and the heart was removed. The scene was almost similar to a horror movie. The body was lying on its back in the road,” said one eyewitness.

The witness said the victim was wearing a pair of trousers but was without shoes on. He identified the vehicle as a white Toyota D4D with South African registered number plates.

Police in Bulawayo confirmed the incident.

“We are investigating a suspected murder but investigations are still preliminary. We are not yet sure of the name of the deceased as there was no identification. We are not in a position to provide full details as yet.

“I can confirm that the incident took place around 2300 hours. It was a body of a male adult with deep cuts, protruding intestines and some bruises,” said Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube.

He appealed to members of the public who might have information leading to the arrest of suspects to come forward.

The incident comes barely a week after a Nkulumane man was also gruesomely murdered before his naked body was dumped in a sewer trench close to his home.