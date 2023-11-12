Horror as ‘devoted’ Zimbabwean mother stabbed to death on the street in Manchester in front of children, family pay tribute

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

MANCHESTER – A Zimbabwean woman based in Manchester, in the United Kingdom, has been stabbed to death in front of her two children in the street.

Perseverance Ncube, 35, was stabbed in the chest in Dukesgate Grove in Little Hulton, Salford in the early hours of Friday morning.

The man who is suspected of attacking her fled the scene afterwards but has since been arrested.

The 45-year-old is believed to have been an ex-partner to Ms Ncube, who was originally from Zimbabwe.

According to reports Saturday, the suspect was out on licence from prison and wearing a tag following a previous violent offence – and had been seen by neighbours ‘hiding in bushes’ before the tragedy.

The suspect, an asylum seeker, had been released from prison after serving a lengthy sentence for section 18 wounding, the M.E.N. has learned. He was electronically tagged.

Her family said: “It is with immense pain that we say goodbye to Perseverance Ncube, also known as Percy to her loved ones.

“She was a loving and devoted mother who lived for her children, family, and friends. Percy was an active member of her church and had created a beautiful community for herself and her children, but she was cruelly taken from us due to domestic violence.

“Percy had just celebrated her 35th birthday in October, and her passing has left us with an immeasurable sense of loss. Our focus now is on supporting her children as they continue their journey without their mother.

“With love from Percy’s family.”

Locals said they were shocked by the killing, and claimed Ms Ncube ran out of her home before being attacked.

“Her two children were with her and witnessed what happened, which is awful,” Kealey Pinkey told the Sun.

“I know one of the woman’s neighbours and she went over to help the woman after she collapsed in the road.

“Apparently, the little boy was lying next to her on the floor.”

She added: “I got to know the woman because she used to sell Avon products, but I think she worked for the NHS.”

Reianna Jackson, another neighbour, said: “It’s terrible what’s happened.”

She added: “She was a devoted mum and did everything she could for her kids.

“She was so caring and hard-working. It’s awful she’s died.”

Police are appealing to any motorists and residents in the area who may have captured anything that may assist the investigation on Dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting log number 236 of 10/11/2023.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.