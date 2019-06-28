Horror crash claims 19 in Chivhu

By Staff Reporter

AT least 19 people are believed to have been killed in a road traffic accident involving a commuter omnibus and a haulage truck along the Harare-Masvingo highway Friday morning.

The accident occurred at the 89km peg at Ngezi Bridge in Featherstone around 9.45am.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident and said they were still carrying out some investigations into the tragic incident.

“The haulage truck was travelling from Harare behind another commuter omnibus. The omnibus driver suddenly applied brakes resulting in the truck driver swerving to the right to avoid hitting it. This resulted in a head on collision with another kombi that was going the opposite direction,” Nyathi said.

According to the police spokesperson, 16 people died on the spot while the other three died on admission to hospital.