Horses and chariots: Zanu PF MPs turn up in style for Mnangagwa meeting that fails to happen

By Darlington Gatsi PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa was no show at party headquarters despite summoning Zanu PF members of Parliament for an address.

Despite arriving in top of the range vehicles, the scheduled meeting with the legislatures was abandoned as the President hosted Vapostori at the State House.

The address was set to be graced by the top hierarchy of the ruling party leadership including members of the politburo.

And sure the Zanu PF MPs turned up in style and elegance.

A glance at the Zanu PF headquarters exuded a fleet of top notch expensive vehicles that could not escape the sight as MPs came for the crunchy indaba with their leader.

From flamboyant Philip Chiyangwa to Tonomuda Machakaire, pulled all the stops on Friday slowly turning the event into a ‘contest of wheels’

Some Zanu PF members have not hidden their admiration for the ‘champagne lifestyle’.

This flamboyance has on numerous occasions attracted fierce criticism from social media and political observers who accuse them of being insensitive to the plight of poor Zimbabweans in light of a declining economy.

With other cards on their sleeves the MPs had also come to Zanu PF headquarters with another idea with a horse among other gifts that were to be presented at the indaba to Mnangagwa according to an insider.

However all this counted for naught as Mnangagwa did not turn up with the indaba being postponed.

Below are some of the high end vehicles that MPs showed up in.