Houghton, Klusener magic rubs off on Chevrons 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

SINCE his appointment last month, Dave Houghton has breathed life into the Chevrons, bringing back hope the national cricket team could once again become a force to reckon with on the international stage.

The Chevrons have been playing with renewed vigor and energy that has seen the team recording its longest winning streak of six matches since he replaced Indian mentor Lalchand Rajput.

During his period Zimbabwe has shrugged off stiff competition from lower teams to book a place at this year’s T20 World Cup, avoiding what could have been another embarrassment for the team that has over past years fallen down the perking order.

Zimbabwe however fell to Bangladesh on Sunday, a blemish on Houghton’s record at the helm.

Sikandar Raza who had been a pale shadow of himself has transformed himself into the Chevrons talisman, winning player of the tournament in the T20 global qualifiers that were held in Bulawayo.

Raza said he believed the arrival of South Africa cricket legend, Lance ‘Zulu’ Klusener, as part of Houghton’s technical team had reignited him into the poster boy of Chevrons team.

“If you remember when Zulu was with us last time the team was batting really well. The team was batting exceptionally well under Zulu. He has come back, he has brought that same mentality, he has brought experience because he has been globetrotting in different league cricket leagues.

“Zulu has brought a lot of knowledge and experience with him and that is showing in the dressing room as well,” said Raza.

Raza has posted 356 runs since Houghton took over, carrying Zimbabwe over the line in recent matches.

The same wave that has hit Raza has missed vice-captain Regis Chakabva who has been struggling for form, hitting single figures in the last two T20 matches against Bangladesh.

Klusener came out to defend the out of form Chakabva saying he is a work in progress

“We are trying to change the way he has been playing in the past. We want him to be more positive, I think he showed glimpses of that in Bulawayo. He has not come out in as much as we would have loved in the last two games. He is a seriously quality, talented player. At the moment he is a work in progress,” said Klusener.

Zimbabwe play Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club Tuesday, in a series decider with both teams having won one apiece.

“We just need to execute our decisions a little bit better, but I do think there is much to change.

“Raza has been playing well, Wess (Madhevere) has been playing well but at the same we need from a Zimbabwean point of view everybody to be contributing that whole batting unit,” he said.