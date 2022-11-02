House maid arrested for kidnapping boss’ toddler son and stealing vehicle

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a 19-year old Bulawayo woman for allegedly kidnapping her employer’s one-year eight-month-old son Monday.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of suspect, Kimberly Ncube.

The maid was spotted by members of the public, who informed police after heeding an alarm notice calling for her apprehension.

Police sources confirmed the child had since been reunited with his family.

“The one-year-eight-month-old baby boy was found in a healthy condition. The parents have reconciled (sic) with the child. Ncube is in police custody,” said police in a statement.

Ncube reportedly stole the family’s BMW vehicle, which was parked at her employer’s Paddonhurst residency in the city.

