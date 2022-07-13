Houston Dynamo FC’s Zim defender Teenage Hadebe named to MLS Team of the Week

Spread This News

By houstondynamofc.com UNITED STATES: Houston Dynamo FC defender Teenage Hadebe was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Week this afternoon.

The 26-year-old scored a goal in the 101st minute of the team’s 2-2 draw with FC Dallas after midfielder Darwin Quintero’s shot was blocked by FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes and Hadebe ran into the 6-yard-box to put home the late equalizer. The goal was the latest non-penalty goal in MLS history.

The Zimbabwe international finished the match with two shots on target and two shots inside the box, both of which were tied for team highs. On the season, he leads the team in interceptions with 29.

Teenage is the seventh player to receive MLSSoccer.com Team of the Week honors this season. This is his second career Team of the Week recognition. He was previously named to the Team of the Week in 2021.