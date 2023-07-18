How to Plan an Unforgettable Safari Adventure in Zimbabwe

Spread This News

Zimbabwe has many amazing parks and reserves that are worth a visit. The country is home to various wildlife and offers visitors a wild experience they will never forget.

For example, begin your adventure by visiting the majestic Victoria Falls. This natural wonder is a sight to behold and will leave you speechless with its immense soul-stirring roar. But before planning your trip, carefully read the country’s features and study everything in detail.

Know Your Travel Goals

Depending on your interests, you can explore vast reserves where zebra and giraffes roam or search for wildebeest migration. There are also UNESCO World Heritage Sites to visit, including the spectacular Victoria Falls.

Zimbabwe is a malaria zone, so you’ll want to speak with your doctor about getting the necessary vaccines and medications. You’ll also need proof of yellow fever vaccination if you come from a country with a risk of transmission. Additional recommended vaccines include hepatitis A & B, typhoid, and cholera.

Once you arrive, however, you’ll know you didn’t make a mistake because wonderful natural parks are here. Gonarezhou National Park, whose name means ‘place of elephants in the local dialect, is home to more than 100 mammal species and 400 bird species. Other parks like Hwange National Park offer woodlands and floodplains that are home to herds of elephants and lions, wild dogs, rare antelope, and plains species. Mana Pools offers herds of elephants and riverboat expeditions where you can spy hippos bloats and crocodile basks along the Zambezi.

Make a Budget

Zimbabwe is home to various safari activities, including game drives, walking safaris, and boat cruises on the Zambezi River. In the meantime, paperhelp reviews that all these activities add up to the total cost of your holiday. Therefore, it is important to have a clear idea of what you are expecting from your safari trip before embarking on the journey.

It would help if you also considered the costs of accommodation, meals, and other safari activities as well as transport. It is advisable to book all-inclusive accommodation packages if possible to save on additional costs. Similarly, choosing accommodation that is located within the national parks will save you on transportation costs.

Lastly, you must ensure you have the right equipment for your safari adventure. A good camera with a powerful zoom lens will be crucial for getting close-up wildlife shots. In addition to this, you should also consider bringing other travel essentials like insect repellent, water, and sun protection. And all this, as you know, is quite a big expense.

Do Your Research

Having an expert on your side can make the process of planning an African safari far less daunting. They can help you determine where to go, when, which activities to include, and what to pack. They can also help you figure out your budget.

As previously mentioned, Zimbabwe is a landlocked country in Southern Africa, best known for its incredible wildlife and spectacular natural wonders. It is most famous for the magnificent Victoria Falls on the Zambezi River, which border with Zambia. Other highlights of a trip to Zimbabwe are its many national parks and reserves, which offer superlative wildlife viewing and walking safaris.

Choose the Right Guide

The quality of your safari depends in large part on the skill of your guide. They are responsible for finding animals and keeping you safe, whether on a game drive or hiking in the bush. It’s a good idea to do some research and find guides with a lot of experience.

Zimbabwe offers a raw landscape of floodplains, rocky escarpments, powerful rivers, and an abundance of wildlife. The country is also known for its beautiful scenery, vibrant culture, and unique food. There are many things to see and do in Zimbabwe, from visiting the famous Victoria Falls to taking a river cruise on the Zambezi.

So, if you’re interested in traveling to Zimbabwe, booking a right guide is important. To make sure you get the best prices, be sure to check out recommendations.

Book Your Accommodations

Whether you want to visit the famous Victoria Falls or explore Hwange National Park, there’s something for everyone on a safari adventure in Zimbabwe. From luxury lodges to budget-friendly campsites, you’ll find accommodations that meet your needs and budget.

For those all about river life, Great Plains Conservation’s Mpala Jena camp offers an unforgettable experience along the Zambezi River. Guests can take to the river by boat and spy on bloats of hippos and basks of crocodiles.

Book Your Flights

Book your flights to Zimbabwe during the off-season when flight prices are lower due to fewer tourists visiting. This is usually in April, May, September, and October.

Traveling to Africa is a lengthy trip, and you must take your time to enjoy every moment of the adventure. Plan on spending at least two weeks in Zimbabwe. This will give you plenty of time to explore the country and learn about its people and culture.

To reach Zimbabwe, fly into Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport (BUQ). This airport is a great option for travelers traveling from the Southwest United States as it serves many airlines offering one-layover flights to Zimbabwe.