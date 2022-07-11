‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busisiwe Lurayi has died

Spread This News

By TshisaLIVE

Busisiwe Lurayi, the star of the Netflix comedy series How to Ruin Christmas, has died.

TshisaLIVE confirmed the news on Monday through her agency Eye Media Artists, who shared a family statement on social media. The owner of the agency Brian Makau and her manager confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE.

The statement said Busisiwe was pronounced dead on Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday.”

The family said the cause of death remains unknown as they await the autopsy report. They asked for time and space to process the tragic news.

“We humbly request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with this tragic news. We thank you for your support given so far.”

RIP: Busi Lurayi The prolific Stage & Screen ctress has passed on. #RIPBusiLurayi pic.twitter.com/Jtje4Efqfj — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) July 11, 2022

Busisiwe is best known for her starring role as Phumzile on the SABC1 sitcom City Ses’la ( 2005-2006 and again in 2010) and its spin-off series Ses’Top La.

In 2006, she won the inaugural SA Film and Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy for her role as Phumzile.

Many will remember Busisiwe for her brilliant portrayal of Tumi Sello on How to Ruin Christmas.

Tributes have started flooding in.