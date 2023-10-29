After failing to get one MP at recent elections, Zapu promises to take advantage of CCC recalls by fielding candidates

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

HAVING failed to win a single seat in Parliament across 210 constituencies at Zimbabwe’s August polls, opposition Zapu has announced it will take advantage of recent Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) recalls and field candidates with the hope they finally make it.

An internal tiff within the CCC has seen one Sengezo Tshabangu, who purports to be the movement’s Secretary General, recalling 15 of its Members of Parliament (MPs), 17 Councillors and nine Senators.

Bulawayo was hard hit by Tshabangu’s controversial recalls; 12 out of 12 MPs in the metropolitan city were recalled giving Zapu a second chance at ensuring it is finally represented in Parliament.

Zapu did not field its Presidential candidate Sibangilizwe Nkomo and lost in all constituencies it fielded MPs. He is the son of the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo.

The party conducted internal discussions and engaged community leaders and residents before deciding to take part in the election which CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has declared illegal.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has set December 9 as the day when by-elections will be conducted.

“After these successful consultations, the party has decided to heed the call of those who have told us never to give free lunch to the architects of these illegal recalls.

“Pursuant to this, Zapu will be fielding candidates in all affected constituencies subject to rigorous internal processes.

“We are calling on all progressive forces to rally behind our candidates and defend the democratic space so molested by malevolent miscreants,” said Zapu Spokesperson Mso Ndlovu.

It is not yet clear whether CCC will contest at the by-elections.