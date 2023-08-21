Ambushes and teargas: Zimbabwe opposition suffers as election arrives

Spread This News

By Nyasha Chingono | The Guardian

A police truck carrying 40 Zimbabwean opposition supporters screeched to a halt outside a court in Harare last Thursday, where it was met by dozens of armed anti-riot officers.

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists – mostly young women – had been arrested for attending a car rally on the outskirts of the capital earlier in the week. Despite spending more than 24 hours in police cells, some still summoned the strength to wave an index finger – the CCC party symbol – to family and friends who had gathered in support.

A woman urinated in the crammed truck as police looked on.

“It has been a tough two days, but we remain strong,” one activist shouted.

Zimbabweans go the polls on Wednesday in combined presidential, parliamentary and local elections, amid acute concern over an intensifying crackdown on the main opposition party and its supporters.

Twelve candidates are running for the presidency, but the competition is essentially a re-run of the 2018 race between the president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, 80, and the CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa, 45, in a country beset by corruption, inflation, poverty and unemployment.

Human rights organisations have reported growing repression, casting doubt on the credibility of the polls.

“We have seen people being assaulted and arrested,” said Wilbert Mandinde, head of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO forum. “It is worrying that opposition members are spending most of their time in the courtrooms rather than on the ground campaigning.”

Mandinde said suppression of opposition was more intense than in the runup to the 2018 election.