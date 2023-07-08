AUSTRALIA: Tkay Maidza is a “Silent Assassin” on new single

Spread This News

By Hattie Lindert | Pitchforck.com

ZIMBABWE-BORN Australian singer-songwriter and rapper Tkay Maidza has released her new single “Silent Assassin.”

“Silent Assassin” was produced by fellow Australian Flume and sees Maidza taking cues from Missy Elliot and Busta Rhymes.

Over a pummeling club-ready beat, the artist warns listeners not to underestimate her. “You a fool tryna hack on this clip,” she raps. “I’m unanimous/ I’m jigsaw, not a quick fix.”

Working with Flume was a dream for Maidza, who wrote the song as a statement of self-empowerment and efficacy, boasting the unique sensibilities that separate her from the norm.

“I like to move in silence, but this song is a reminder that people shouldn’t count me out or underestimate my abilities; they should be afraid when I’m quiet as I come back more evolved,” Maidza said in a press release.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Flume and was immediately ecstatic when he played the instrumental for this; I wanted to channel Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot.”

“Silent Assassin” follows Maidza’s holiday song “Nights In December,” which came after the official conclusion of Maidza’s years-long Last Year Was Weird EP project.

Last year, she concluded her three-year EP trilogy with Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3.

Born, Takudzwa Victoria Rosa, “Tkay” Maidza was born in Zimbabwe in 1996 but later on moved to Australia with her parents when she was aged five.

Although she has been in the music circles for a few years, she has had sell out performances at clubs in Australia and has also toured the country.