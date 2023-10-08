AUSTRALIA: Zimbabwe-born starlet Madanha signs new long-term deal at Adelaide United

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

RISING Zimbabwe-born football star Panashe Madadha is set to continue his development in the Australian topflight football league after signing a new long-term contract at A-League outfit Adelaide Utd last Thursday.

The 19-year-old Harare-born wingback has impressed since rising through the ranks of Adelaide United’s youth system and into the first team while he has also represented Australia at Under-20 level.

Madanha, who normally plays as a winger, has also been used as a makeshift right-back as the club’s technical team has not missed an opportunity to utilise his versatility during his breakthrough season at Adelaide United.

The teenage star who is reportedly the quickest player in Adelaide United’s squad, is now aiming to cement his place in the team and take his game to the next level after signing a new contract which will see him remaining at the club until the 2025/26 A-League season.

“I’m really excited to have committed the Club in which I’ve grown up around and played so much of my football,” Madanha said in a statement on the club’s official website.

“I have supported Adelaide United since moving to SA (South Australia) so it’s a dream come true to be able to represent in the famous red, and it would be an honour to help bring more success to the Club.

“I’ve learnt so much already under Carl (Veart), Airton (Andrioli), and the coaches and can’t wait to continue this progress into next season and beyond, and hopefully that will come in the form of more first-team starts and maybe some goals.

“But I’m happy to contribute in any position that is needed for the team.”

Adelaide United head coach, Carl Veart highlighted the importance of Madanha’s signature.

“Panashe is a player I’ve known for a while now coming through the youth ranks, and he brings so much quality and energy into everything that he does,” he said.

“He is a strong boy with a lot of pace at the same time, so he can be really damaging going forward and he’s getting better defensively in that right-back position all the time.

“That wasn’t his natural spot and we’ve worked with him for a while now to get to this point and he has showed already he can do it in the A-League.

“But really he can play anywhere, and we’re looking forward to what can be a breakthrough season for him.”

Madanha has risen from Adelaide United’s youth system, culminating in his major role in United’s first Championship earlier this month.

He made his first team debut aged just 18 after coming on as a late substitute at home to Newcastle Jets on December 27 last year, followed by his first, assured start a week later against Perth Glory in a 2-0 win also at Coopers Stadium.

It was the first time a Zimbabwe-born player had featured in the competition, and he now has 12 A-League and one Australia Cup appearance to his name.

After moving to Australia at the age of four, Madanha started at Adelaide Olympic and FK Beograd as a junior, before quickly moving into the Football SA NTC Program at Under 13 level, and then swiftly into Adelaide United’s youth set-up.