Belarusian heavy truck manufacturer BelAZ seeks closer cooperation with mining companies in Zimbabwe

By Agencies

THE Belarusian heavy truck manufacturer BelAZ is interested in developing fruitful cooperation with mining companies in Zimbabwe, BelTA learned from the press service of the company.

Topical issues of expanding mutually beneficial partnership were discussed during a business visit of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Zimbabwe to Belarus Ignatius Graham Mudzimba to the company where he got acquainted with the innovative developments and BelAZ vehicles.

The parties noted that the long-term cooperation between BelAZ and Zimbabwe enterprises is friendly and strategic and reaffirmed mutual commitment to expanding joint projects and establishing new mutually beneficial ties.

“BelAZ is ready to offer the mining industry of Zimbabwe not only efficient rock haulers but also ready-made integrated solutions for the supply of vehicles with all the necessary infrastructure, equipment and software on a turnkey basis,” the press service emphasized.

Zimbabwe is among the promising export destination for BelAZ. The mining industry of the country, which has large reserves of minerals, including coal, copper, gold, diamonds, is developing rapidly. Zimbabwe is using 55-tonne and 130-tonne BelAZ haulers in coal and diamond mines and Belarusian special-purpose vehicles such as bulldozers, loaders, tractors and irrigation machines.

The public joint-stock company (OAO) BelAZ is the managing company of the holding company BelAZ. BelAZ is the world’s largest manufacturer of haul trucks with a large carrying capacity and an extremely large carrying capacity as well as other kinds of heavy transport equipment for the mining industry and the civil engineering industry.