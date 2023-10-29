Benjani Jr finds new temporary home at English lower tier side Melksham Town

Spread This News

YEOVIL Town striker Benjani Mwaruwari Jr has been recalled from his loan spell at Dorchester after finding minutes tough to come by.

The young forward how heads out on loan to Melksham Town to get those all-important minutes (and goals) under his belt.

Yeovil Town confirmed Benjani Junior’s move in a statement on their official website.

“Yeovil Town can confirm that Benjani Jr has joined Melksham Town on loan following a recall from Dorchster Town.

“The 18-year-old, who signed professional terms with the Glovers last year, has made a handful of appearances for Dorchester Town so far this season and also featured for the Glovers in their Somerset Premier Cup win against Keynsham Town in which he scored a stunning free kick. We wish Benjani Jr the best of luck during his time with Melksham,” the club said.

The promising striker, son of former Manchester City, Portsmouth and Zimbabwe striker Benjani Mwaruwari found game time limited at Dorchester.

Today, we have secured the loan signing of Benjani Jr. from @YTFC . Mark Collier said, "It's openly apparent that we haven't scored enough goals this season" Mark Cooper called and offered us Jnr who comes highly rated with an outstanding goal ratio". Jnr will go straight… pic.twitter.com/kVKUUqOMjn — Melksham Town FC (@MELKSHAMTOWNFC) October 27, 2023

He was restricted to eight appearances in Dorchester colours, without scoring, following his loan from Yeovil Town.

After his recall, Benjani returned for Yeovil Town’s Somerset Premier Cup game and scored an important goal for the first team in the win at Keynsham.

The spectacular goal from a free kick has been earning rave reviews in the British mainstream media after a video was shared on social media.

The Daily Star wrote: “Yeovil Town youngster Benjani Mwaruwari Jr showed he takes after his dad by scoring a stunning strike in the Somerset Premier Cup.

“On 63 minutes, with the game in the balance against Keynsham Town, the son of the former Manchester City and Portsmouth forward Benjani rifled home his free-kick from distance, giving Yeovil a 3-2 lead. Clearly, the strike however was nothing special for the striker, who barely celebrated the outrageous goal.

“When Keynsham Town equalised late on to send the game to penalties, the 18-year-old dispatched his spot kick, with Yeovil going on to win the shootout 8-7 to advance to the next round.”

Football fans on social media were left impressed by Benjani Jr’s goal for Yeovil, with plenty of people comparing him to his dad. One fan wrote: “Stunning free kick Benji, one @Jyoung897 will be proud of. Disappointed not to see Benjani Snr’s goal celebration though.”

A second commented: “If Benjie junior is half the player that his dad was he’ll be some player! Play up Pompey.” A third said: “What a guy.” A fourth said: “Like Father, like son.”

And a fifth wrote: “How old does that make you feel that his son is now scoring goals for Yeovil.” It is almost a year to the day that Yeovil announced Benjani Jr had inked a professional contract with the club, with the teenager joining their ranks after a successful spell with their under-18s.

The Yeovil teenager has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of his dad, who achieved cult hero status during his days in the Premier League.

The Zimbabwean international bagged 12 goals in 23 appearances at the start of the 2007/08 campaign, which later earned him a move to Manchester City in January 2008.

His first goal for his new club came in the Manchester derby, with Benjani scoring a header to give Man City bragging rights over Man Utd in a 2-1 win.

He would only go on to score twice more that season, finishing on 15 goals in 36 Premier League appearances that term.

With the club coming into newfound wealth that the following season, Benjani made just 18 more appearances for Man City before moving to Sunderland on loan, and then onto Blackburn Rovers on a permanent deal before moving to South Africa for his career swansong.