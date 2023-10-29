Benza queries how ‘a whole government’ can take up to December to install bucket seats at National Sports Stadium; says football is in serious state of need

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

MUTASA Central Member of Parliament (MP) Innocent Benza has queried why government intends to take up to December to install bucket seats at the National Sports Stadium.

Failure to install bucket seats at the contentious ground is one of the main reasons why the continental body CAF has refused to approve its use for international games.

The situation has forced Zimbabwe to host Nigeria in Rwanda for its first international home game since readmission into FIFA’s fold.

Speaking to Sports Ministry Permanent Secretary Nicholas Moyo, Benza said football fans wanted Zimbabwe to host its home matches at the stadium and could not wait for so long to have it approved.

The stadium’s condition has been further deteriorated by its continued ‘abuse’ by Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams. At one point eight top-flight teams used it.

Benza owns and plays for Herentals Football Club, one of the clubs in Zimbabwe’s topflight.

“Soccer is in a serious state of need. December is too far to have a whole government install bucket seats in the Nationals Sports Stadium,” said Benza.

“This is a public outcry that our national team must play its games in Zimbabwe. We request that officials from the Sports Ministry put all your efforts so we correct the situation at the national sports stadium and have our team play there.”

Harare City Council’s efforts to rehabilitate Rufaro Stadium have not been successful.